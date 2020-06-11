Stringer Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stringer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after buying an additional 1,134,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,678,000 after buying an additional 118,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $9.92 on Thursday, hitting $183.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $194.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

