SYMRISE AG/ADR (SYIEY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.17 on June 29th

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from SYMRISE AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. 88,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,245. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

