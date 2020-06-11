Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Trimmed by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 3.3% of AMG Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,155 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,581. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

