Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 391,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.57% of Target worth $266,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,155 shares of company stock worth $15,867,581. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.21.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

