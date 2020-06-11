Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of FormFactor worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $19,233,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,076,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,602. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $127,110.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,111 shares of company stock valued at $890,791. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

