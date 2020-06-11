Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,368 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 81.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ODC traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.38. 722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,089. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $275.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,139 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $215,171.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,139 shares in the company, valued at $215,171.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,017 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $71,601.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,403 shares of company stock worth $549,832. Corporate insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

