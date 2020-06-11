Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Trimmed by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 8.0% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.81. 3,313,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.