Theta Gold Mines (ASX:TGM) Shares Up 4.7%

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), 5,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07.

About Theta Gold Mines (ASX:TGM)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its flagship project is the TGME project that include 43 mines covering an area of approximately 62,000 hectares located near the town of Pilgrims Rest in Mpumalanga province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

