Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,018. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $407,773. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

