Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $233,000 Stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,540,725 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.21% of GasLog Partners LP Unit worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

GLOP stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 14,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,384. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $247.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.40. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

