Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,952,356 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952,356 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 31,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,116. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 6,000 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

