Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,242,000 after purchasing an additional 326,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after buying an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after buying an additional 1,275,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,997,000 after buying an additional 84,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after buying an additional 618,654 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV traded down $10.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.71. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Cfra cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

