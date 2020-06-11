Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $20.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.82. 11,981,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,769,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $142.84 and a one year high of $380.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,376 shares of company stock worth $45,103,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.73.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.