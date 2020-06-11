Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 8.2% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $20.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $313.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

