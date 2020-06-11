Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.20, 23,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 62,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and solar power plants.

