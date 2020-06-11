U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,066,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,130,366 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.47% of U.S. Bancorp worth $243,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of USB stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 959,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.