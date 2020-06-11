Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 810.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.50. 256,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

