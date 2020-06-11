United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Reduced by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up about 3.7% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after acquiring an additional 168,728 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTX. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Technologies stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,748,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.