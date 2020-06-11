United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,813,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,483,000 after purchasing an additional 236,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Technologies stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,748,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.