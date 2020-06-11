Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 6,089 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1,549.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in General Electric by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 92,440,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,528,641. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06, a PEG ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

