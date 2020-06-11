Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $17.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $389.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,752. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $409.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

