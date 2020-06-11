Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 925 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after buying an additional 146,890 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $18.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $725.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,502. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $844.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $718.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.06.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $652.46.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

