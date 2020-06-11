Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 87.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 64,441 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,756 shares of company stock valued at $916,476. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.28.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,187,638. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

