Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 727,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,014,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.