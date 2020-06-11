Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 637,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479,491. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

