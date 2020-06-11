Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $369,000 Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,136 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1,070.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.52. 335,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537,004. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

