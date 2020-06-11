Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,067 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of AMP traded down $13.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.56. The company had a trading volume of 52,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.