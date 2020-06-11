Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 103,221 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,221 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.46. 180,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.