Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,822,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 585,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

NYSE:PLD traded down $4.56 on Thursday, reaching $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 237,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,853. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.