Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,774,000 after acquiring an additional 441,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after acquiring an additional 940,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,620. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

