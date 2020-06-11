Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 553,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

