Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 202,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,975. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.51.

