Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 202,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,975. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.51.

