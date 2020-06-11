Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of VRSK opened at $171.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.54. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $173.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

