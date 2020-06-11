Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,737,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 490,696 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Visa worth $4,300,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $10.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.88. 8,261,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,877,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

