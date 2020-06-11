Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,966,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,040,013 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 7.5% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Visa worth $2,250,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 85,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,035,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Visa by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $10.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.57. 7,212,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,877,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.