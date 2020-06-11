Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,186,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207,634 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Walmart worth $2,402,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

WMT stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.80. 595,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,371,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,324 shares of company stock valued at $22,306,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

