Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 2.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.21% of Watsco worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

WSO traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.13. 13,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,520. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $186.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.80 and a 200 day moving average of $168.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.