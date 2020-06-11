WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.71-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.71-3.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a strong sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.30.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.20. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

