Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 422,079 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,569,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 422,079 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $470,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,530,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 81,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

