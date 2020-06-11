Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0581 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of EAD stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,842. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

