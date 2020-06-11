Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:EMN traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 93,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
