Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 93,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

