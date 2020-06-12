$0.02 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,374,000 after buying an additional 949,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 856,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,692. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 2.24. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.