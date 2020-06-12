$0.20 EPS Expected for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Jernigan Capital reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jernigan Capital.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Jernigan Capital stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. 173,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,785. Jernigan Capital has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $351.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In related news, CEO John A. Good purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $116,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,923 shares of company stock worth $62,692 and have sold 75,197 shares worth $777,479. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 152.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,143,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 690,404 shares during the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,073,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 899,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 76,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

