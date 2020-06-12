353,575 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 353,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,021,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,447,307 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

