415 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.31. The company had a trading volume of 294,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,314. The company has a market capitalization of $293.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.