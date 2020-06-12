8,150 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,589,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 209,848.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $$62.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,660. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

