999 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 999 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,996. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.43.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.71. 260,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,036. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $255.77 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

