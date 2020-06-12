999 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 999 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,996. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.43.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.71. 260,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,036. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $255.77 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit