AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.93.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $92.35. 5,515,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,005,674. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16. The company has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

