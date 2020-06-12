Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $214.83. The stock had a trading volume of 487,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,130,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

