Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,402.13. 1,234,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,689. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,374.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,344.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

